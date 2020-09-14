All the Games Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the mood for a little nostalgia (or finally checking out what all the fuss is about) are in for a treat, because Xbox have just announced five big games that are coming to their subscription platform soon.

They’ve also said that Game Pass for PC is leaving beta on September 17, so if you want to lock in the introductory price, you’d better get in quick, because after the next billing cycle the price will rise from $4.95 a month to $10.95 a month.

Critically acclaimed RTS Company of Heroes 2 will be available for PC on September 17.

Destiny 2 with both the Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions will be on Android and Xbox One on September 22.

Legendary Halo 3: ODST is coming to both Android and PC for the first time on September 22.

Beloved indie Night In The Woods goes everywhere (Android, Xbox One, and PC) on September 24.

And, finally, Warhammer: Vemintide 2 is heads to Android and Xbox One also on September 24.

With all things there is the ebb and flow of gain and loss. These are the six games leaving Game Pass on September 30:

Bad North (Xbox One and PC)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Xbox One and PC)

Dishonored 2 (Xbox One and PC)

Panzer Dragoon Orta (Xbox One)

Westerado: Double Barreled (Xbox One)

Yooka-Laylee (Xbox One)

And nope, “Android” above is not a typo, it just doesn’t apply to Australia. Xbox announced Cloud gaming is also officially coming to Android phones and tablets for Game Pass subscribers who live in the USA, Europe and South Korea for no additional cost. There will be more than 100 games at launch and that list is long enough to make you feel a bit jealous:

Cloud gaming launch titles:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolver

Afterparty

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battletoads

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Carrion

Children of Morta

ClusterTruck

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crosscode

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DayZ

de Blob

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Deliver us the moon

Demon’s Tilt

Descenders

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)

DiRT 4

Don’t Starve

Double Kick Heroes

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

Enter The Gungeon

F1 2019

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

For the King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Gato Roboto

Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War 5

Goat Simulator

Golf with Your Friends

Grounded

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight (Renewal)

Hot Shot Racing

Human Fall Flat

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Indivisible

Journey to the Savage Planet

Katana ZERO (Coming soon)

Killer Instinct DE

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Metro 2033 Redux

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Dungeons

MINIT

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NieR:Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods (Coming soon)

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

Pathologic 2

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise & Shine

River City Girls (Coming soon)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Sea Salt

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3

Terraria

The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Gardens Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Escapists 2

The Talos Principle

The Turing Test

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3

The Walking Dead: Season Two

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Untitled Goose Game

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

Wizard of Legend

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

What are your thoughts on the new games coming to Game Pass? Any you’re looking forward to?