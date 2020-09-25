Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is reportedly coming very soon, and we’ve got all the details on what you need to know to grab the best games bargains and deals.

2020 has been a challenging year, and while Amazon has been making money hand over fist as more Australians turn to online shopping, it’s also delayed its annual multi-day sale specifically for Amazon Prime members. I’m talking of course about Amazon Prime Day 2020.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a self-generated sales event that Amazon originally kicked off to celebrate its 20th anniversary back in 2015. Australians couldn’t officially get a taste of Prime Day without using a shipping agent of some kind until 2018, but for the past couple of years we’ve been able to score some pretty tasty bargains over the course of the sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon usually holds its Prime Day sale in July, but… well… 2020 has been an interesting one. It’s been spectacularly good at ruining people’s plans, even if you are the world’s biggest retailer.

That’s left the status of Amazon Prime Day rather up in the air, and officially speaking, we don’t precisely know just yet.

Head to the Amazon Australia Prime Day sale page, and you’ll currently be told that ” Prime Day 2020 dates for Australia have not been announced yet.”

That being said, a lot of online outlets, such as TechRadar, are reporting that Amazon Prime Day will likely be on October 13 2020.

If that’s accurate – and it’s a big if – we’ve got some planning to do.

Is “Prime Day” over multiple “dates”?

If previous years are anything to go by, yes. Sure, a “day” is typically singular, and “dates” is plural, but when you’ve got the kind of cash that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos does, the rules don’t seem to apply. The exact duration (read: times) of the sale is also still TBC, but the landing page says “two days of special savings”.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime membership in Australia runs at $6.99/month or $59 annually, with a free one-month trial available if you haven’t previously been a member. That does mean that once the date is formally announced you could sign up for the trial, use it to nab deals and then cancel afterwards. However, you could get hooked to the benefits of it all.

You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime here.

Amazon’s primary pitch with Amazon Prime has long been the free shipping – in Australia that’s 2-day expedited shipping typically – but it also includes a bunch of other bundled content such as video through Amazon Prime and a small selection of free-to-read eBooks and Music content.

What deals will be available?

With no announced dates just yet, it’s hard to say precisely what the Prime Day deals will be. Amazon tends to mix it up a little in terms of strictly time-limited deals, or deals where there’s only a tiny quantity of actual goods at seriously discounted prices, as well as goods that stay on special for the entire duration of the sale, stock permitting.

It doesn’t take too much crystal ball gazing to suggest that Amazon’s own range of Alexa-enabled Echo devices and Kindle e-book readers are likely to see some level of discounting as part of the sale.

But, let’s face it, beyond getting Alexa to tell you jokes or reading a Kindle-based game strategy guide, that’s not a whole lot of actual fun.

The good news here is that most Amazon Prime Days do tend to feature a pretty wide range of game-specific deals, whether you’re after software or hardware. They’re often headlined by some exceptional game deals available for very limited quantities of a hot title or two only, while other deals can run for as long as Amazon Prime Day does — or at least until Amazon runs out of stock.

Amazon has offered up console deals on Amazon Prime Day before, and it may well do so this year, although I wouldn’t be holding my breath for any kind of pre-order deal on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X if I were you.

If you want to keep an eye on Prime Day deals in Australia, you can do so here.

If Amazon Prime Day is international, can I grab bargains from Amazon US or Amazon UK?

Strictly speaking, no – Amazon tends to lock down specific deals to specific regions, and that makes sense when you consider that there’s whole product categories that it sells in the US that it just doesn’t offer here at all.

You may be able to sidestep that if you’ve got an existing Amazon account on one of its international sites and you’re happy to use a shipping agent, but then you may lose most or all of that discount in handling fees, not to mention significantly slower delivery of your goods.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.