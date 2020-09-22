Amazon’s Error Dogs, Ranked

The video game world spent a significant portion of the morning trying to score an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. More often than not, folks were met with error screens telling them their efforts were in vain.
While certainly frustrating, at least evil megacorporation Amazon gave folks some great dogs to look at while mashing the checkout button. Let’s rank ‘em.
1. Waffles
Photo: Amazon
1. Duke
Photo: Amazon
1. Barkley
Photo: Amazon
1. Cannoli
Photo: Amazon
1. Martini
Photo: Amazon
1. Lucy
Photo: Amazon
1. Rocket
Photo: Amazon
1. Tanq
Photo: Amazon
1. Shadow
Photo: Amazon
1. Butters & Marge
Photo: Amazon
1. Otto
Photo: Amazon
1. Lucky
Photo: Amazon
1. Miss Chief
Photo: Amazon
1. RoRo
Photo: Amazon
1. Bowser
Photo: Amazon
1. Scarlett
Photo: Amazon
1. Hunter
Photo: Amazon
1. Frodo
Photo: Amazon
1. Jax
Photo: Amazon
1. Talula
Photo: Amazon
1. Westley
Photo: Amazon
1. Bailey
Photo: Amazon
1. Peek
Photo: Amazon
1. Kodak
Photo: Amazon
1. Ike
Photo: Amazon
1. Kylo
Photo: Amazon
1. Taiko
Photo: Amazon
1. Milly
Photo: Amazon
1. Gus
Photo: Amazon
1. Muffin
Photo: Amazon
See everyone in a few years when Microsoft releases the Xbox X Box or whatever horrid name it comes up with for the next, next generation of its consoles.
