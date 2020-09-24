Animal Crossing: What To Expect From The New Horizons Fall Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about to get a seasonal boost just in time for Halloween. The ‘fall update’ for New Horizons was teased way back in July with a quick post showing off unique Halloween NPC, Jack. Now, a new update from Nintendo of Canada indicates the fall update will be out very soon. It’s not quite ‘fall’ in Australia, but we can still expect to get all the new events and activities involved in the update.

We don’t currently have much to go on yet besides the appearance of Jack, Animal Crossing‘s long-serving Halloween mascot.

The update from Nintendo’s Canadian website indicates the fall update will include “seasonal in-game events and activities, plus some spook-tacular tricks and treats”. This likely refers to an updated version of the traditional Animal Crossing Halloween event.

Here’s how it worked in 2012’s New Leaf and mobile title Pocket Camp.

In New Leaf, Jack runs the Halloween events in your town. These involve cute mini-games and candy collecting. You can also purchase Halloween masks from Labelle and find Spooky furniture in the local Nook shops. To take part in Halloween-themed events, you’ll need to chat to your villagers and find out how to scare them.

You can obtain candy or lollipops during Halloween by scaring your villagers and playing mini-games with them (like trick or treat). If you lose these mini-games, your villagers may play a prank on you like turning one of your items into a different item. If you win, they’ll give you candy you can then pass on to Jack for special Halloween-themed items or use on other villagers to reveal what frightens their neighbours most. You can check out the list of items from New Leaf here.

In Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Jack runs a puppet theatre and hangs around your campsite. It’s unknown if the puppet theatre will return in New Horizons but its likely Jack will bring a new wave of ‘Spooky’ and ‘Creepy’ furniture in October. In the past, this set has included spooky lamps, dressers, sofas and vanities as well as various gothic accessories. Expect an updated version of the collection when the fall update lands.

It’s also possible we could see Wisp play a larger role in the Halloween festivities this year, but there’s no current confirmation he’ll have a role in the new event.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news when the Animal Crossing fall update goes live. We don’t currently have an expect date for release, but it’ll likely hit in early October ahead of the spookiest season of the year.