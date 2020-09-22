Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Six Months Later

Six months ago, life as we knew it changed. The covid-19 pandemic rippled through every corner of society. Millions were infected. Thousands died. Municipalities across the globe issued shelter-in-place orders. Overnight, social distancing turned from a polite suggestion into a mandatory directive.

On March 20, Nintendo released Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It wasn’t a panacea, but it was the perfect game for the moment, offering a pastel-coloured digital respite from the real world’s tribulations. Let’s take a look back at how Nintendo’s cosy life sim got there, how it soothed millions during a trying spring, and how it’s evolved since.

At E3 2019, Nintendo revealed that the much-anticipated Animal Crossing entry on Switch would be called New Horizons. It would be set on a vacation island. You’d play as a human villager, and build up a small island community of talking animals dressed in J. Crew’s latest. Though originally scheduled for a 2019 release, the game was pushed back to March 20, 2020 .

. Shortly after that announcement, Nintendo confirmed that New Horizons would have an autosave feature , a first for the series. Sorry, Resetti!

, a first for the series. Sorry, Resetti! By January of this year, anticipation built to a fever pitch. Fans even took it upon themselves to analyse obscure stickers for even the barest bit of information.

for even the barest bit of information. At the end of January, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on a special edition, New Horizons-themed Switch. The internet summarily lost its mind. To be fair, it was a glorious piece of hardware, definitely the type of thing you’d be right to lose your mind over:

Oh, how I wish this didn't sell out in seconds flat. (Photo: Nintendo)

And that’s where Animal Crossing: New Horizons is at. For months, the game captured the zeitgeist — even my mum asked me about it — but things have noticeably cooled off a bit since. An autumnal update is on the way, and is sure to introduce some photogenic foliage. A winter one will surely follow. At this point, it seems like New Horizons will become like the cycle of the seasons. It’s recurrent and reliable. You might think about it fondly, or not, but you sure don’t think about it every day. Why would you? It’s always there, and it’s not going anywhere, anyway.