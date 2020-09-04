Super Mario Furniture Is Coming To Animal Crossing

Nintendo’s surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct featured a bunch of Mario-themed goodies, but if you looked away for a second you may have missed an important news nugget: in March 2021, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting brand new Super Mario furniture.

While details are currently unconfirmed, it’s likely this new set will feature a combination of older Nintendo furniture items (as seen in the original Animal Crossing) and brand new items to spice up your island life.

Animal Crossing has a long history with Nintendo-related crossovers beyond simple puns and references. The first game, Animal Forest, included several NES console items which emulated classic NES games. A Nintendo logo, the Master Sword and Star Fox’s Arwing also appeared as special furniture items. The GameCube port later added a GameCube logo.

Wild World continued the theme, introducing new items like the Triforce and a trapped Metroid, while City Folk introduced Mario Kart favourites like red and green shells, a kart and the banana. The Nintendo set really bloomed in New Leaf though, where the Nintendo set became part of a very fun raffle game at Timmy and Tommy’s shop.

Until now, Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn’t included any tie-in Nintendo items outside of the coloured Switch consoles, but steady content drops have reintroduced beloved sets like the snowman and mermaid furniture.

If the upcoming Mario set reintroduces older furniture items, expect to see any of the following items appear:

Mario’s hat

Luigi’s hat

Yoshi’s egg

Bananas

Red shells

Kart

A full set might also include a variety of themed furniture. A Toad-themed stool could be very fun, as could a Princess Peach-style dresser. Whatever Nintendo has in store, we’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

The Super Mario collection is set to drop in Animal Crossing in March 2021, so it’s a still a while off yet — but it’s great to see Nintendo planning Animal Crossing content for the future. Hopefully this is just the start of the reintroduction of Nintendo-themed goodies in the game.

You can catch up with the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct here: