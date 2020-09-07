See Games Differently

Anime Fans Show Their Love With Birthday Shrines

Brian Ashcraft

September 7, 2020
Filed to:anime
demon slayer kimetsu no yaiba

September 3 was the day that Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was born. It’s not uncommon for anime fans to celebrate their beloved characters’ birthdays online by posing merch or even birthday cakes. Twitter user Momotan’s online celebration was extra special.

As pointed out on Hachima (via Soranews), Momotan posted a massive collection of goodies for the character’s birthday. Just check this out! It’s incredible. 

This month also saw Keiko Hasumi’s birthday. Fans show their love for the Ensemble Stars!! character with birthday well-wishes and piles of merchandise. 

