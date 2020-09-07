Anime Fans Show Their Love With Birthday Shrines

September 3 was the day that Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was born. It’s not uncommon for anime fans to celebrate their beloved characters’ birthdays online by posing merch or even birthday cakes. Twitter user Momotan’s online celebration was extra special.
As pointed out on Hachima (via Soranews), Momotan posted a massive collection of goodies for the character’s birthday. Just check this out! It’s incredible.
#我妻善逸誕生祭2020#我妻善逸生誕祭2020#9月3日は幸せな音に包まれて
素敵なタグ見つけたので☺️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IP6Lj6KLBl
— ももたん@多忙 (@tsutomu_0822) September 2, 2020
もちくん撤退(｡•ㅅ•｡)♡ pic.twitter.com/K2hZZEOzHw
— ももたん@多忙 (@tsutomu_0822) September 2, 2020
This month also saw Keiko Hasumi’s birthday. Fans show their love for the Ensemble Stars!! character with birthday well-wishes and piles of merchandise.
ーーーーーーーーーーーーー
***Happy Birthday***
今まで沢山の輝きをくれてありがとう。
これからもどうか応援させてください…！
ーーーーーーーーーーーーー#蓮巳敬人誕生祭2020 pic.twitter.com/4V5MOTpV2I
— 高津@ツイフィ必読 (@takatsu_kkn) September 5, 2020
????.*·̩͙????十五夜の青紅葉????????.*·̩͙
お誕生日おめでとうございます。
目標に向かって真っ直ぐ突き進む姿、
紅月の主将として凛と咲く貴方が大好き。
大好きなスチルのグッズでお祝いできて嬉しいです。
これからも応援しています✿
〜 2020 . 09 . 06 〜
#蓮巳敬人誕生祭2020
#蓮巳敬人生誕祭2020 pic.twitter.com/fPxdD56Tri
— みつ.*✿ (@Mitsu_mikan) September 5, 2020
Log in to comment on this story!Log in