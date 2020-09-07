See Games Differently

As Sonic Turns 30, Sega Plans Multiple New Games

John Walker

Published 4 hours ago: September 8, 2020 at 6:16 am -
Filed to:sega
sonic the hedgehog
Illustration: Sega
Illustration: Sega

As Mario turns a positive decrepit 35, the young, sprightly (spritely?) Sonic next year celebrates his 30th birthday. And news has slipped out that Sega is planning to celebrate the anniversary with multiple new Sonic games.

It seems an advertisement was sent from Sega to investors (thanks Tails Channel) that as well as rather boldly boasting about the success of the Sonic film, went on to suggest a bumper crop of Sonic goodness for next year.

“A year of celebration,” it says, with “new games, digital content, events, major announcements and a tailored licensing programme.” Who doesn’t love a tailored licensing programme?

‘New Sonic’ doesn’t really have quite the same, “Quick, gather the children and break all the piggybanks!” appeal of ‘New Mario’. But if you could have any new Sonic, what would you want? A full-on Sonic The Hedgehog 5? Sonic Adventure 3? Or perhaps that Shadow The Hedgehog sequel you’ve been desperately waiting for?

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.