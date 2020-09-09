Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Moved Up A Week

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now set to come out November 10, Ubisoft announced on Twitter today.

That’s a week earlier than its previous release date of November 17. It’s also just in time to make it a launch game for the Xbox Series X, which Microsoft revealed this morning is also coming out that day. That will give next-gen early adopters a big, open world game to explore on their new hardware, and also gets the latest Assassin’s Creed out of the way of Cyberpunk 2077 which comes out November 19.

Valhalla is a multiplatform game, and in its announcement Ubisoft gave the new November 10 release date for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia in addition to Series X. Missing was any mention of the PS5, whose release date and price we still don’t know.

“As soon as we will all know more about the release date, I will be able to confirm,” Azaïzia Aymar, director of business development at Ubisoft, wrote on Twitter explaining the PS5’s absence. “For now you can buy it on PS4 and get a free upgrade on PS5 so… It shouldn’t be an issue.” The tweet ended with a wink.