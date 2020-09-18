Avengers Patch 1.3.0 Fixes Hundreds Of Annoying Little Problems

While players have been busy levelling up the world’s mightiest heroes, developer Crystal Dynamics has been hard at work addressing all the little issues that have vexed Marvel’s Avengers players since launch. Patch 1.3.0, out now for PC and live soon for consoles, makes exotic items more powerful, tweaks difficulty and enemy behaviour, and generally makes the game a little better.

Patch 1.3.0 is huge, at least in the amount of ground it covers. Highlights for me include a progress indicator when a downed player is being revived, a motion-blur slider with the ability to disable the feature completely, and various nerfs to the powerful Adaptoid enemies, who’d be nerfed completely out of the game and into, I dunno, Madden 21 if I had my way.

Go check out the patch notes, and then come back here and share your favourites in the comments.