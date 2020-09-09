See Games Differently

Behold, The Famicom Model Tank

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: September 9, 2020 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:famicom

Talented, Hong Kong-based model-maker Sean P. Yung has created a tank with a mock Famicom on it, trading a military paint job for the console’s burgundy and gold. The result is surprisingly cool.

As you can see, Yung created a faux Famicom, apparently out of styrofoam, and placed it atop a model Panzer, before then giving his creation a weathered, custom paint job.

Yung is an award-winning model-maker, so do have a look (below) at more of his amazing creations.

