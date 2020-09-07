The Most Essential Sims 4 Expansion Packs To Spice Up Your Game

The Sims 4 has grown massively since releasing in 2014. With nine mainline content expansions, nine additional game packs and a whopping 17 stuff packs, there’s so much extra content available for passionate Sims fans.

Whether you’re just starting out with the game or looking to upgrade your gameplay experience, expansion packs can definitely come in handy — but it’s difficult to know which ones you really need.

Some expansion packs like Eco Living offer challenging new features you might enjoy. Game packs like Realm of Magic might add the spark you need to jump back in. Maybe you just really love mermaids. In which case, Island Living is for you.

You don’t need every Sims 4 expansion pack to have a great time with the game, but they add a bunch of great content to your adventures. These are the best expansion packs to spice up The Sims 4 and what they’ll add to your next adventure.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Sims 4: Realm of Magic

WHO IT’S FOR: People who love a good sci-fi/fantasy romp.

Realm of Magic introduces wizards and witches to the world of The Sims 4. It also adds in a new fantasy realm accessed through a magical portal and the ability to cast spells on others. They range from simple happiness spells to love spells and toadification, making this pack one of the wackiest around.

There’s plenty of potential for high fantasy hijinks in Realm of Magic with brand new magical abilities to change the way you play.

If you’re more into the realism of The Sims 4, you’ll want to give this one a miss — but fantasy fans will find this pack an absolute delight.

Sims 4: Discover University

WHO IT’S FOR: People looking for an added challenge or a return to their university days.

Discover University changes up the entire structure of The Sims 4.

Rather than entering the workforce with no prior training, this expansion pack adds an entire university system and learning goals for your Sims. While it’s not necessary to go through the university system to nab a job in this expansion, it does add in an entirely new layer of gameplay, particularly if you choose to live on campus.

Expect university ragers, messy dorm rooms and a whole lot of big, fat Fs before you finally graduate. It’s challenging, but a whole lot of fun for those looking to experience something new in The Sims.

Sims 4: Vampires

WHO IT’S FOR: Fantasy fans, horror enthusiasts and big goths.

The Sims 4: Vampires is a small game pack introducing a new life state: the terrifying vampire. Vampires are a lot of fun to play in The Sims 4 because they have different needs and abilities to other Sims. You’ll need to find new and more crafty ways to get them ‘plasma’, keep them out of the sun and in some cases, hold down a job without others knowing what they really are.

Being a vampire is an art in The Sims 4. You’ll need to learn every trick in the book to survive and become a Master vampire, with all the magical abilities this lifestate affords. Accruing power as a vampire is its own reward, and you’ll soon conquer the entire Sim world with this game pack.

Also included in Vampires is a bunch of great, gothic furniture you can use to create the perfect goth house.

Sims 4: City Living

WHO IT’S FOR: People looking for that sense of inner-city realism.

The Sims 4: City Living adds livable apartment blocks to the game, as well as new social hubs based in the city.

If you’re looking to replicate your own living situation or the realities of living in the era of skyrocketing house prices, this pack is perfect for you.

Living in an apartment means downsizing dramatically and getting real cosy with your neighbours, but it adds a bunch of great options for your Sims including fun parties and conventions.

As an apartment dweller, your Sims will be right amongst all the action with a variety of new events taking place in and around these lively tower blocks.

Sims 4: Get Famous

WHO IT’S FOR: Anyone who’s ever dreamed of being a star.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the glitz and glamour of Hollywood living, The Sims 4: Get Famous has your back. In this expansion, you can earn fame and fortune in one of many glamorous new careers. Whether you want to be an acting star, a famous novelist or a social media influencer, Get Famous has all the action you could ever want.

As your Sims advance in their career, they’ll earn fame stars and fans. The more fame stars, the more opportunities you’ll earn — from high-paying modelling gigs to video sponsorships. From there, the sky’s the limit.

The life of an influencer may be out of your reach in real life, but it’s always waiting in Get Famous.

Sims 4: Seasons

WHO IT’S FOR: Everyone who loves holidays, sunshine and the passing of time.

Without Seasons, the world of the Sims is very dreary. Not only does this pack add all four seasons, it also includes the game’s single most useful feature: a calendar.

This calendar marks the passing of time and makes your games feel far more lived in.

Your Sims will go through each day of the calendar year and experience seasonal events, life moments and celebrations along the way. You’ll be able to track progress in real time, experience all the benefits of each season (snowball throwing in winter, flower growing in spring) and watch your Sims grow each year. If you’re someone who likes to focus on your Sims’ achievements, this pack is simply perfect.

Plus, it also introduces a non-denominational holiday season — and who doesn’t love the holidays?

Sims 4: StrangerVille

WHO IT’S FOR: Fans of a good sci-fi mystery.

StrangerVille was The Sims 4‘s first foray back into the world of wacky Sims tales and strange lore. So far, it’s the game’s only story-based game pack, but it’s certainly worth checking out.

Rather than the usual self-guided gameplay, this Sims pack offers a new neighbourhood with a complete story to discover. By completing set tasks and following the story, you’ll be able to uncover a deep alien conspiracy beneath the sands of StrangerVille and destroy a plot to take over the human race.

While this pack was an experiment for The Sims 4, it’s certainly paid off. StrangerVille is weird, wacky and totally wonderful. It’s well worth checking out this wild adventure.

The Sims 4’s latest game pack, Journey to Batuu, is landing on September 8. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for our thoughts on the expansion.