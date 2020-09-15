Brace for Potential PS5 Shortages at Launch, Sorry to Tell You

We could be in store for a truly 2020 mess in the form of PS5 shortages, with Bloomberg reporting that Sony is being forced to reduce the number of PlayStation 5’s produced this financial year from 15 million units to just 11 million units.

The company originally boosted production in July to meet heightened demand caused by people gaming during the pandemic and strong sales expectations for the holiday season. But hopes of finding a PS5 under the Christmas tree might be dashed for some because of the low yield rates of Sony’s ‘system on a chip’, which is said to have yield rates as low as 50%, meaning that for every good chip made, one is just a beautiful failure.

Sony’s SOC, being made by AMD’s semi-custom arm, is being made using the same 7nm manufacturing process as the new Ryzen and Navi CPUs and GPUs.

News of the PS5 shortages comes in advance of the big announcement expected this Thursday morning, which is expected to finally reveal the launch date and pricing for the new console.

Reduced supply could deal a blow to Sony in what promises to be a very competitive console generation, particularly after Microsoft announced surprisingly aggressive pricing for the Xbox Series X/S models last week.

The PS5 is currently expected to be released some time in November, which matches up with when the PS4 was released back in 2013. The console will support 8K gaming, ray tracing, and VR. It’ll also use a brand new DualSense controllers in a move away from the DualShock which so defined the PlayStation for so many years.

Perhaps one of the most exciting features of the console will be the death of loading times, improving on the PS4 Pros loading times measured in tens of seconds, the PS5’s will be measured in tenths of seconds.

Some of the games confirmed for launch include: