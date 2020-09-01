Bulk Up Your Pile Of Shame With These Games Under $30

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, picking up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or to take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price. Regardless of your reason, you can currently nab all of these games for under $30. If you do most of your gaming on a PS4, you definitely want to pay attention. Stack your pile of shame to the heavens!

While you wait for the current ice hockey season to start back up, you can score NHL 20 for $29.99 over at Amazon. You’ll save $12.17, and you can grab this deal for the Xbox One edition of the game. NHL 20 features what is, arguably, the most important addition to EA’s long-running series — you can play as Snoop Dogg. The rapper will also sometimes pop up as a guest commentator on matches.

Set in the same universe as the hit film series, it should come as no surprise that Blair Witch is a survival horror game. In it you play as a former police officer who is searching the Black Hills Forest for a missing child.

If you’re a big fan of the Blair Witch franchise’s lore, this game does a good job of using the established canon and adding to it. It even uses camcorder tapes that you can find while traversing the forest that will help flesh out the game’s story. And if you get sick of being chased about supernatural entities, you can pull out your character’s mobile phone and play Snake for as long as you want.

It’s not a particularly long game and, if I’m being honest, it’s not the kind of game I’d pay full price for. But for $28, I can definitely recommend Blair Witch. You can grab a copy of it on PS4 or on Xbox One for $28.

I spent a fair chunk of my teenage years playing Battlefield 1942, and while I don’t think any game can replicate the memory I have of playing it, Battlefield V is probably the first to get damn near close. Set during World War 2, Battlefield V is the most recent instalment in EA’s long-running shooter series. You can currently pick it up for $24 on PS4 and Xbox One.

If you’ve played one of the previous games in the series, you know exactly what you’re in for. If you haven’t, Battlefield V is a fun game. The combat mechanics are tip-top and it looks great too. I even enjoyed the single-player campaign, which is a series of episodic stories set in different locations and told from varying perspectives.

It’s time to take another trip to the weird and wacky world of Borderlands. This series has been one of the more idiosyncratic shooters of the last decade, and Borderlands 3 delivers more of what you’d expect, but with improved gameplay and a greater variety of environments.

This sequel shakes things up by allowing you to leave the confines of Pandora and plunder Vaults on other planets, with the goal of discovering the Great Vault. It’s not the strongest instalment in the series, but if you enjoyed your time with the previous games, I wouldn’t turn down picking this up for a bargain price of $29. This deal is available on both the PS4 and the Xbox One editions of Borderlands 3.

Get over here, and grab the latest Mortal Kombat on the Xbox One for $25. Even after eleven instalments, Netherrealm Studios’ fighting game series continues to go strong. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ll get a kick out of the story mode for MK11, as the game’s big bad, Kronika, the goddess of time, pulls heroes and villains from the early days of the series into the present to further her evil plans.

The game also has an absurd roster of non-Mortal Kombat, DLC characters that includes The Joker, Spawn, Robocop and the Terminator.

I have thoroughly enjoyed Bethesda’s Wolfenstein series, so I highly recommend picking up a cheap copy of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. An all-around solid FPS, it’s set in an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, an American soldier, who fights alongside a resistance group that aims to liberate the United States from the Nazi forces.

Like I said, this series is great. If you want to play a shooter with a fun gunplay, exciting missions, and an interesting universe, The New Colossus is the game for you. You also get kill a lot of Nazis.

You can pick up Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $30 on the PS4 and $26.21 the Xbox One, which will save you a solid $70.

Doom is one of the most over the top, ridiculous shooters I have ever played, second only to its sequel, Doom Eternal. You play as the resurrected Doom Slayer, a hulking space marine, as you fight your way through a demonic invasion that has spread through a research facility on Mars.

It’s up to you to rip and tear through the armies of Hell, with fast-paced gameplay, fantastically disgusting demon designs and cartoonish levels of gore. The PS4 edition of Doom is currently going for $24, and well worth your time if you’ve been meaning to pick it up.

I love the long-running series of Lego-themed games. They have consistently been some of the most fun I’ve had while gaming. Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 is no different. This game combines everything I like about the Marvel universe and presents it as an upbeat, kid of goofy, adventure game.

If you’re in-between games and just want something light that you can easily jump in and out of, this is game is simple fun. The open world is enjoyable to explore, and the puzzle-solving will keep you invested enough. The character roster is absolutely huge, and I definitely wasted too much time messing around with team combos. You can grab a PS4 copy of Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 for $28.50, or you can get it on Xbox One for $29.

Do we really need to sell you on FIFA 20? You can score FIFA 20 for $24 on the PS4 and Xbox One. Now, you too, can scream at your TV because your defence line let your opponent walk a goal into the net. What makes FIFA 20 stand out from other incarnations is the inclusion of the VOLTA Football mode, which lets you play smaller street or futsal matches.

Rage 2 is the kind of game you probably wouldn’t play unless the price was right. Depending on your console of choice, you can grab the apocalyptic open-world shooter for $14.95 (on PC) to $19.95 (on the PS4 and Xbox One editions.)

While Rage 2‘s story isn’t anything special — most of the time it comes across as poor man’s Borderlands — the gameplay is a lot of fun. Created by Avalanche Studios, the studio behind the Just Cause series, it is full of ludicrous, over-the-top gunplay. If you’ve got an FPS itch that needs scratching, Rage 2 goes alright.

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, you should consider picking up Hidden Agenda for $18.10. In it, you play as homicide detective Becky Marney and district attorney Felicity Graves, who are currently investigating a serial killer known as The Trapper.

If you’re after a game that’s very story-driven, this is a solid pick. A genuinely compelling murder mystery, Hidden Agenda features a lot of quick time events where your choice helps shape the narrative. There’s an extra layer of fun to be had when you play it with friends as the game uses the PS4’s PlayLink feature, which allows others to vote on those decisions.

Is this game the best kart racing game ever made? Eh, not really. It’s okay. Is it the best kart racing featuring Garfield, the fat orange cat who loves lasagna and hates Mondays? Oh, absolutely.

You can pick up Garfield Kart Furious Racing on PS4 for $21.

