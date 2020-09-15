Call Of Duty League Switches To PC, But Players Can’t Use Mouse + Keyboard

Yesterday, the Call of Duty League made the decision to move from playing on the PS4 to the PC. That’s fine and cool, only in moving to the PC, they’re not letting competitors use the single best thing about playing shooters on the platform: using a mouse + keyboard.

“Today, the League is announcing it will move pro team competition to PC + Controller beginning with the 2021 season”, the league’s statement reads. “This means that all pro matches will be played on PC and all pro players must use a League-approved controller of their choice.”

Weird, but it’s also likely done in order to keep everything fair and standard for the 2021 season, seeing as previously everyone was just fine using controllers on a console.

As for the future, the statement then says “As part of this transition, Call of Duty League competition will maintain exclusive use of controllers for the upcoming season”, with the particular mention of “upcoming” there suggesting that once 2021 is in the books, maybe things will open up a little.