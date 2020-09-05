Can I Borrow A Spatula?

This week we find out which famous indie game studio is shutting down, check out some of the Nintendo news, watch a weird mod involving rats in Halo 3 and have a look at a good spatula collection.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Vlambeer Is Closing Down In 2010, two Dutch students — Rami Ismail and Jan Willem Nijman — founded an independent video game studio. It would start with some fishing, go on to release games like Nuclear Throne and Luftrausers, and now in 2020 is shutting down like a rock band deciding yeah, you know... Read more

Game studios usually shut down due to greedy publishers, games failing or people running out of money. So it’s nice to see a studio shut down on their own terms.

I Wish The Wheelchair-Using Inhuman In Marvel’s Avengers Did More As a wheelchair user I applaud Crystal Dynamics for going out of its way to include a wheelchair-using character in Marvel’s Avengers. It’s heartening to see someone with a disability taking part in the grand battle between good and evil. I just wish Cerise had more to do than just... Read more

This is a great example of why just basic inclusion is nice, but not enough. We can and should always do more.

Halo 3 Mod Turns Everybody Into Rats Halo 3 has a rat. It looks like what would happen if you genetically modified a potato to give it legs. So of course, the rat is beloved by the Halo community. Now, thanks to the magic of modding, you can play Halo 3 as the Halo 3 rat. Read more

With all this rat killing, I guess Halo 3 is now a fantasy RPG.

Tweets!

This sign is showcasing the most popular spoken word in any podcast.

Yeah, it’s nice but can it play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 at 120fps in 8k?

Others: Wow look at the nvidia rtx 3080! and its 'cheap'!

Me: Why do you have 50 spatulas? pic.twitter.com/xLa6kkIkt9 — A Gay Spider (@jen_spider) September 1, 2020

We all have things we like to collect.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Sure, don’t include one of the best Mario games ever made, but do include Sunshine. Sure. That’s good.

Sexy Sherlock.

Cool trailer. No idea what this game is but I’m slightly intrigued.