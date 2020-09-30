Charge Your Switch Every Six Months, Says Nintendo

In what’s not only good advice for the Switch by electronics in general, Nintendo Support has reminded customers in Japan to recharge their game consoles.
Via tweet, Nintendo Support wrote that if left uncharged for a long period of time, the game console’s internal battery won’t be able to charge and thus, unable to be used, adding, “Please charge it once every six months.”
ゲーム機に内蔵されているバッテリーは、あまり長い間、充電も使用もしていない状態が続くと、充電できなくなることがあります。
半年に一度は充電してあげてください。 pic.twitter.com/Je8QNH5SNT
— 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) September 28, 2020
As our colleagues at Lifehacker previously pointed out, lithium-ion batteries do diminish over time. What’s more, letting the battery drain to zero is not beneficial for its longevity (check out this in-depth look at the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries).
So please give your electronics some charging love!