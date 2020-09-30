Charge Your Switch Every Six Months, Says Nintendo

See Games Differently

In what’s not only good advice for the Switch by electronics in general, Nintendo Support has reminded customers in Japan to recharge their game consoles.

Via tweet, Nintendo Support wrote that if left uncharged for a long period of time, the game console’s internal battery won’t be able to charge and thus, unable to be used, adding, “Please charge it once every six months.”

As our colleagues at Lifehacker previously pointed out, lithium-ion batteries do diminish over time. What’s more, letting the battery drain to zero is not beneficial for its longevity (check out this in-depth look at the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries).

So please give your electronics some charging love!

