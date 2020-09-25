Crash Bandicoot 4 Will Have Co-Op And Competitive Multiplayer At Launch

Who wants to play Crash Bandicoot 4 with friends?

Crash 4 is going to have multiplayer when it launches on October 2. IGN got hands on with the competitive offering, playing through the Checkpoint Race and Crate Combo modes below. Both of the competitive multiplayer offerings can be played with 2, 3 or 4 players, with Fake Crash and Fake Coco being the options for 3rd and 4th players.

Checkpoint Race is pretty obvious: a competitive marathon where up to four players battle it out for the fastest time in a level. But you’re also graded on checkpoints. Whoever gets the most checkpoints in a level is the ultimate winner, and there’s crates that can freeze other players for a couple of seconds to give you an advantage if you need it. Crate Combo is simple, too. Run through a level and smash as many crates as possible, working up your crate multiplayer Tony Hawk style.

Both of these competitive modes are local multiplayer only. As for the co-op multiplayer, up to 4 players can play through any of the game’s levels in normal or inverted modes. This one’s local only, too.

We’re not far away from a new Crash now. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is hitting the PS4 and Xbox One on October 2. There’s no word on a Switch or PC ports, or any optimisations or changes for the next-gen consoles, although you can imagine something as big as Crash will get some post-release love. If you want to lock in your copy now, we’ve got a guide for the cheapest Crash Bandicoot 4 copies in Australia here.