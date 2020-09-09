See Games Differently

Crash Bandicoot’s Girlfriend Gets One Heck Of A Glow Up

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: September 10, 2020 at 1:00 am -
activision
crash bandicootcrash bandicoot 4crash bandicoot 4 its about timetawna

Remember Tawna, the busty bandicoot who served as Crash’s girlfriend/motivation in the first game? She’s back and buffer than ever as the hero of her own personal universe in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4‘s October 2 release date is less than a month away and developer Toys For Bob is still dropping bombs. They’ve transformed the original game’s damsel in distress character into a confident, powerful adventurer in her own right. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Toys For Bob art director Josh Nadelberg talks extensively about Tawna’s redesign while sharing lots of lovely concept art.

In Tawna’s dimension, she’s the go-to bandicoot hero. Armed with her hook shot, which allows her to traverse terrain quickly, and attack enemies and crates from afar, this new Tawna spins, wall jumps, and ground pounds her way through levels.

Screenshot: Toys For Bob

Want to see Tawna in action? The folks at PlayStation Underground got to go hands-on with the new hero, and they made a video because that’s the sort of thing they do.

She’s so dreamy.

