How To Watch Cyberpunk 2077’s Latest Night City Wire Episode In Australia

After an epic week in games, the excitement is starting to wind down, but before you settle in for the weekend, you’ll want to check out the latest online showcase for Cyberpunk 2077. Night City Wire’s third episode has largely gone under the radar after blockbuster announcements from Sony and Nintendo this week, but rest assured there’s plenty of good stuff still on the way for Cyberpunk fans.

Past Night City Wire episodes have given us new looks at deadly weapons, world-building, characters choices and lore. In episode three, we’ll learn more about the game’s street gangs (which we already know have killer names like ‘Voodoo Boys’, ‘Tyger Claws’ and ‘Maelstrom’) and also get a new look at the creation of the Cyberpunk 2077 musical score.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

The new episode will air on Saturday, September 19 at 2 a.m. AEST in Australia.

As usual, Aussies will need to work through the killer time zones to catch the show — or have to catch up the following morning. While there’s not usually any massive, ground-breaking news in these showcases, they are great fun and delve deep into the backstreets of Cyberpunk 2077’s grimy underground lore. We already know gangs will play a massive part in the game’s story as they fight for control of the city and we can expect to learn more about where their loyalties lie in the upcoming showcase.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still set for its November 19 release and with only two months left until its launch date, the hype for the game is hotter than ever. The latest Night City Wire is set to keep that train rolling.

You can catch all the Night City Wire action via CD Projekt Red’s Twitch channel or stay tuned to social media for all the latest updates. Expect to see some tantalising new sneak peaks into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 when the show’s latest episode airs.