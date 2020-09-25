Destiny 2’s File Size Is About To Go Way Down

Destiny 2‘s file size will shrink by somewhere between 30 and 40 per cent when Beyond Light releases, Bungie announced yesterday. Unfortunately, you’ll also need to re-download the entire game when that happens.

A lot of games big these days, but even in a crowded field of bloated file sizes Destiny 2 stands out. I can’t count the number of times my poor little launch edition PS4 with 500GB of storage struggled to install new expansions because of the extra space that was required just to download them.

Fortunately, that pendulum is about to swing back in the other direction. “The current Destiny 2 install has a significant amount of accreted ‘dead’ content (e.g. assets in the base install that were replaced in later patches),” the studio wrote in a blog post. It went on:

Due to a combination of culling unused or replaced content, install size optimizations, and moving some content to the Destiny Content Vault, Destiny 2’s install size will shrink to between 59 and 71GB (depending on platform), a reduction of 30 to 40%. These improvements should also help us control install size better in the coming years.

By comparison, last year’s Shadowkeep expansion pushed the game’s total footprint on PS4 north of 150GB. Even just the base game currently requires 105 GB of storage on PC according to its Steam page. Of course, Destiny 2 is also losing a bunch of content on when Beyond Light comes out in November, so the new smaller file size isn’t a complete surprise.

Other games have also been shrinking thanks to recent updates, most notably Warframe which is in the process of dropping 15GB (and without losing content). Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seems determined to continue racing in the other direction as it currently nears the 200GB milestone.