Doom Kinda Running On A Pregnancy Test

Luke Plunkett

Published 60 mins ago: September 8, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:doom
mods

The other day Foone decided to hack an improved screen inside a…pregnancy test. And when you do something like that, it’s not a matter of if you can get Doom running on it, but when.

They were initially happy to just get the pregnancy test working as a screen, able to show videos of games and stuff in action:

But that was just a start. Connecting a bluetooth keyboard to the setup meant Doom was now playable (still remotely, you can’t execute Doom on a pregnancy test’s hardware, come on) on one of the smallest, worst screens imaginable, a 128×32 monochrome display:

You can see more of this stuff at their Twitter account, and directly support this kind of shenanigans on their Ko-Fi page.

