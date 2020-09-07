Doom Kinda Running On A Pregnancy Test

The other day Foone decided to hack an improved screen inside a…pregnancy test. And when you do something like that, it’s not a matter of if you can get Doom running on it, but when.
They were initially happy to just get the pregnancy test working as a screen, able to show videos of games and stuff in action:
and it can't yet run doom. That's going to be way tricky, even cheating and having a modern desktop computer connected to it… but I CAN play back a doom video on it, which is kinda close?
(Using a different dithering method here so that you can see anything: doom is dark) pic.twitter.com/BhJLYkQlXp
— foone (@Foone) September 5, 2020
But that was just a start. Connecting a bluetooth keyboard to the setup meant Doom was now playable (still remotely, you can’t execute Doom on a pregnancy test’s hardware, come on) on one of the smallest, worst screens imaginable, a 128×32 monochrome display:
I tried zooming in and turning up the in-game gamma a bit, so you can see what's going on slightly better.
(It's a 128×32 pixel monochrome display, it's never gonna be great) pic.twitter.com/dAU7LZ1pkT
— foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020
You can see more of this stuff at their Twitter account, and directly support this kind of shenanigans on their Ko-Fi page.
MORE STUFF YOU CAN PLAY DOOM IN:
You Can Play Doom (And Loads Of Other Games) Inside Minecraft
Doom is famous for running on everything from graphic calculators to ATMs, so I guess it shouldn’t be too surprising to see it playable here inside another video game, especially since that game is Minecraft.Read more
Log in to comment on this story!Log in