Doom Kinda Running On A Pregnancy Test

The other day Foone decided to hack an improved screen inside a…pregnancy test. And when you do something like that, it’s not a matter of if you can get Doom running on it, but when.

They were initially happy to just get the pregnancy test working as a screen, able to show videos of games and stuff in action:

and it can't yet run doom. That's going to be way tricky, even cheating and having a modern desktop computer connected to it… but I CAN play back a doom video on it, which is kinda close?

(Using a different dithering method here so that you can see anything: doom is dark) pic.twitter.com/BhJLYkQlXp — foone (@Foone) September 5, 2020

But that was just a start. Connecting a bluetooth keyboard to the setup meant Doom was now playable (still remotely, you can’t execute Doom on a pregnancy test’s hardware, come on) on one of the smallest, worst screens imaginable, a 128×32 monochrome display:

I tried zooming in and turning up the in-game gamma a bit, so you can see what's going on slightly better.

(It's a 128×32 pixel monochrome display, it's never gonna be great) pic.twitter.com/dAU7LZ1pkT — foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020

You can see more of this stuff at their Twitter account, and directly support this kind of shenanigans on their Ko-Fi page.

