EA Play Coming To Xbox Game Pass At No Extra Cost

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: September 10, 2020 at 12:31 am -
A sampling of the games available via EA Play. (Screenshot: Microsoft)

Tucked into today’s announcement of the Xbox Series X pricing and release date was the announcement that EA Play, EA’s subscription game service, is coming to Xbox Game Pass at no extra fee.

Available only in the PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles, EA Play grants players access to exclusive in-game content, early access to newly released games for up to 10 hours, and a wealth of EA titles. The service typically costs $US4.99 ($7)/month, but will be included for free to Ultimate Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Right now, Xbox users can take advantage of the service to play Battlefield V; the 2020 iterations of the Fifa, Madden, and NBA Live games; Plants vs. Zombies; Titanfall 2; Dragon Age Inquisition; and more.

  • Wow, and its FREE with FREE Gamepass!

    Trolling aside, that’s crazy good. Ive already got an evil EA subscription as well as Gamepass Ultimate that i bought prepaid as XBL Gold through to late 2022 then upgraded the lot for $1.

    Im now looking at the Series X and seeing a $750 once off payment for all my PC and console expenditure for the next two years!

    ….i might still buy Cyberpunk at full retail.

