PSA: Watch Dogs 2 Is Free On The Epic Games Store

1
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 2 hours ago: September 23, 2020 at 12:34 pm
Ahead of Watch Dogs: Legion‘s release, the Epic Games Store is coming in clutch with a great deal on Watch Dogs 2. For the incredibly low price of free, you can grab the game to keep in your Epic Games library forever. It’s the latest in a long line of fantastic AAA games going free at Epic as they continue their ‘build an Epic library’ promotion.

While it’s an easy way to wrap people up in the Epic Games ecosystem, the continuation of the program is also fantastic news for gamers with full-priced, award-winning games being thrown out by the Store on a regular basis. In the past, we’ve had the massive Borderlands Handsome Collection going free as well as Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman and other hits. It’s also been a veritable smorgasbord of indie gems lately with classics like Wilmot’s Warehouse, Hue and Minit being offered.

In addition to Watch Dogs 2, this week also brings free copies of Football Manager 2020 and Stick It To The Man! 

There’s a bunch of variety here — something for everyone. Even if you’re not particularly keen on the games offered it’s always a good idea to nab a copy in the event you want to return later. I can’t count the times I’ve suddenly found an exciting indie game I’m keen for and later found it sitting in my Epic library by chance.

But even the arrival of Watch Dogs 2 for free pales in comparison to next week’s offering.

From September 25, you’ll be able to grab RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition for free from the Epic Games Store. This includes the ‘Soaked!’ and ‘Wild!’ expansion packs for all your water-skiing, animal-taming needs. It’s the best of the RollerCoaster Tycoon games and certainly worth grabbing even if you’ve never played it before.

You can grab all these killer deals at the Epic Games Store. Watch Dogs 2 is available until September 25 at 1 a.m. AEST. When it goes, it’ll be immediately replaced by RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition until October 2. Get amongst it!

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

