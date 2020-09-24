A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. Here’s every game available for the PS5 right now.
We’re a mere 7 weeks away from when PlayStation 5 consoles will hit store shelves… or at least, hit them for the nanosecond before they’re all gobbled up as preordered hardware units unless Sony pulls some kind of production miracle out of its back pocket, that is.
Still, with a new console comes the promise of new games. At launch, the pickings for physical games are a little thin, bolstered by the presence of features such as the PlayStation Plus Collection and backwards compatibility with your existing PlayStation 4 library if you’ve got one.
Here’s the current state of play for every game you can preorder for the PlayStation 5. As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out in 2021 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.
It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Release Date: 12 November 2020
Price: $79 at Amazon
Balan Wonderworld
Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $89 at JB Hi-Fi
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Release Date: 31 December 2020
Price: $89 at Amazon
Demons Souls
Release Date: November 12 2020
Price: $119 at Amazon
Destruction AllStars
Release Date: November 12 2020
Price: $124 at Amazon
Far Cry 6
Release Date: February 18 2021
Price: $79 at Amazon
Godfall
Release Date: November 30 2020
Price: From $129 at Amazon (Deluxe & Ascended editions also available)
Immortals: Fenix Rising
Release Date: December 3 2020
Price: $74 at Amazon
Hogwarts Legacy
Release Date: December 31 2021
Price: $109.95 at Amazon
Just Dance 2021
Release Date: December 31 2020
Price: $69 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Release Date: December 31 2021
Price: $80.28 at Amazon
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Release Date: November 12 2020
Price: $94 at Amazon (Ultimate Edition also available)
MXGP 2020
Release Date: December 10 2020
Price: $89.21 at Amazon
NBA 2k21
Release Date: December 31 2020
Price: $88 at Amazon (Mamba Forever edition also available)
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Release Date: December 31 2020
Price: $62.99 at Amazon
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Release Date: December 31 2020
Price: $62.99 at Amazon
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Limited Edition
Release Date: December 31 2020
Price: $59 at Amazon
Ride 4
Release Date: January 21 2021
Price: $99 at Amazon
Riders Republic
Release Date: February 21 2021
Price: $79 at Amazon
Sackboy A Big Adventure
Release Date: November 12 2020
Price: $96.99 at Amazon
Watch Dogs Legion
Release Date: November 24 2020
Price: $79 on Amazon
