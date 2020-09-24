Every PS5 Game You Can Preorder Right Now

A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. Here’s every game available for the PS5 right now.

We’re a mere 7 weeks away from when PlayStation 5 consoles will hit store shelves… or at least, hit them for the nanosecond before they’re all gobbled up as preordered hardware units unless Sony pulls some kind of production miracle out of its back pocket, that is.

Still, with a new console comes the promise of new games. At launch, the pickings for physical games are a little thin, bolstered by the presence of features such as the PlayStation Plus Collection and backwards compatibility with your existing PlayStation 4 library if you’ve got one.

Here’s the current state of play for every game you can preorder for the PlayStation 5. As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out in 2021 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.

It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Release Date: 12 November 2020

Price: $79 at Amazon

Balan Wonderworld

Release Date: 26 March 2021

Price: $89 at JB Hi-Fi

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Release Date: 31 December 2020

Price: $89 at Amazon

Demons Souls

Release Date: November 12 2020

Price: $119 at Amazon

Destruction AllStars

Release Date: November 12 2020

Price: $124 at Amazon

Far Cry 6

Release Date: February 18 2021

Price: $79 at Amazon

Godfall

Release Date: November 30 2020

Price: From $129 at Amazon (Deluxe & Ascended editions also available)

Immortals: Fenix Rising

Release Date: December 3 2020

Price: $74 at Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: December 31 2021

Price: $109.95 at Amazon

Just Dance 2021

Release Date: December 31 2020

Price: $69 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Release Date: December 31 2021

Price: $80.28 at Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Release Date: November 12 2020

Price: $94 at Amazon (Ultimate Edition also available)

MXGP 2020

Release Date: December 10 2020

Price: $89.21 at Amazon

NBA 2k21

Release Date: December 31 2020

Price: $88 at Amazon (Mamba Forever edition also available)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Release Date: December 31 2020

Price: $62.99 at Amazon

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Release Date: December 31 2020

Price: $62.99 at Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Limited Edition

Release Date: December 31 2020

Price: $59 at Amazon

Ride 4

Release Date: January 21 2021

Price: $99 at Amazon

Riders Republic

Release Date: February 21 2021

Price: $79 at Amazon

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Release Date: November 12 2020

Price: $96.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion

Release Date: November 24 2020

Price: $79 on Amazon

