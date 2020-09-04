See Games Differently

Every Super Mario Game Posing For A Family Photo

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:super mario
Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

In case you’ve ever wanted to see it, here is every major game from the Super Mario series (and some spin-offs), all gathered together for a beautiful group shot.

So yes, that’s why Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Kart aren’t there.

Nintendo’s social media team put it together as part of the 35th birthday celebrations, and if nothing else it’s a reminder that there are few things in video games as beautiful as Japanese packaging.

Everything Nintendo Just Announced In Its Mario Showcase

In celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary, Nintendo released a Super Mario Bros. Direct stuffed with all Mario everything. Here’s a look at all the goodies the company announced.

Read more
