Everything Nintendo Announced In Today’s Partner Showcase

Today, Nintendo dropped a 16-minute Direct Mini, focused on third-party games. While not as earth-shattering as juicy new next-gen console details, we finally got confirmation of some long-anticipated titles. (What’s up, Monster Hunter?) Here’s everything that was announced:

A new Monster Hunter is coming to Switch. It’s called Monster Hunter: Rise and, like previous games, features massive beasts and fittingly massive weaponry. The game comes out March 26, 2021.

Capcom also announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Unlike Monster Hunter: World and the now-planned Rise, it has a lovely cel-shaded art style. The previous Stories, which came out for the 3DS in 2017 stateside, had more of an RPG feel than the main series entries. This second one is planned for summer of next year.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise is coming out December 4. You can customise your instructors’ outfits, so, in addition to fun rhythm elements, it’s also dress-up sim.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, a new entry in the long-running series, is coming some time next summer. The main character, Zed, gets stronger the more he dies — and, get this, the max level is nearly 100,000,000, which is way higher than I can count.

The Chicago-set, mob-themed tactical role-playing game Empire of Sin was teased again. Though the game’s ragtime jazz and roaring ‘20s feel are enticing, no Switch release date was announced.

Shoot people in Sniper Elite 4, planned for “Holiday 2020.”

The Long Dark is getting a Switch release later today.

Hades, the roguelike from Supergiant that’s been in early access on PC since December 2018 is coming to Switch — today! If you’re a fan of roguelikes, the Greek mytheme, or any of Supergiant’s stellar games, trust me, this one’s for you. We’ll have more details about it later today.

Balan Wonderworld, the funky 3D platformer made by two Sega legends, is coming to Switch on March 26, 2021. It’ll have co-op. Let’s hear it for more great co-op games!

Rune Factory 5 is coming to Switch some time next year. You can ride sheep. Also, in a totally novel narrative twist, you play as a young person with no memories.

Like its predecessor, this year’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting a Switch release…later today! It’s also getting a physical collector’s edition, paired with a snazzy jewel case and the Switch version of Ori and the Bind Forest. If you missed Will of the Wisps on PC or Xbox, now’s as good a chance as any to play one of the year’s best platformers.

And that’s it! Still no news about Bravely Default II. Hopefully, we’ll get a release announcement some time between now and the heat death of the universe. Watch the stream in its entirety below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyTJI2otQ7I