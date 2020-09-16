See Games Differently

Final Fantasy XVI Coming To PS5 And PC

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: September 17, 2020 at 6:05 am -
Image: Square Enix
Square Enix provided a first look at Final Fantasy XVI during today’s PlayStation showcase. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Few confirmed details were provided, but there was a lot of serious talking as well as plentiful giant monsters and crystals. The story appears to take place over several decades, following the main character as he grows from boy to man.

While not running on actual hardware, the Final Fantasy XVI footage came from a “PC emulating the PlayStation 5 experience.”

