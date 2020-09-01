Fortnite’s Latest Marvel Map Change Adds A Black Panther Statue

Since Fortnite’s Season 4 started, the map has been getting new landmarks at a furious pace. The latest is a monument to the Marvel superhero Black Panther, a giant statue called Panther’s Prowl.

The Panther’s Prowl monument is just west of Misty Meadows. Like many of the new Marvel POIs, it’s less of a landmark and more of an alternate dimension rift plunked down in the middle of the map, with a glowing ring around it both on the map and in-game. The statue is huge and impressive, with its own ambient music.

Fortnite's in-game Black Panther monument. (Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku)

The Panther’s Prowl monument appears just days after the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, though a spokesperson for Epic says the addition was previously planned. “As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 – Season 4 season.”

Fortnite’s map is getting changes faster than we’ve seen in previous seasons. Since the Marvel-themed season launched last Thursday, we’ve seen the addition of an Ant Man POI, a glowing star in the sky that players speculate represents the planet-devouring bad guy Galactus, teleporter rifts dotting the landscape, and some beacons that seem to be converging on the game’s Frenzy Farm orchard. While Marvel fans have been excited by the changes, other players have been lamenting the possible loss of their favourite landing spots. Still, map changes in Fortnite often build to interesting narrative conclusions, so whether you get the references or not, it’s still exciting.