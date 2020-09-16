God Damn The PS5 Is Enormous

Earlier this month it dawned on us just how big the Xbox Series X is. It’s big! Know what else is big? And in most cases even bigger? The PlayStation 5.

While we’ve known the PS5 was going to be large based on stuff like renders and estimates based on the size of the disc drive, it’s only today we got official measurements for the console, letting us definitively compare it to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X (and S).

I hope you and your entertainment units/shelves are ready.

This scaled image compares the height and width of this year's four new consoles. (Image: Kotaku)

The PlayStation 5 is 390mm x 104mm x 260mm. That is…big, especially when you compare it to the Xbox Series X, which is 301mm x 151mm x 151mm. That makes the PlayStation 5 not only significantly “taller” than Microsoft’s console when both are standing vertically, but almost twice as “deep” as well.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, meanwhile, is slightly smaller, coming in at 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, meaning it’s just a little shallower, mostly thanks to its omission of a disc drive.

If you want to compare the bigger units to the wee lil’ Xbox Series S, it’s just 275mm x 65mm x 151mm.

And it’s not just on a tape measure that the PS5 is coming in bigger. It’s also heavier than the Xbox Series X. The main PS5 weighs 4.5kg (9.92lbs), while the Digital Edition weighs 3.9kg (8.59lbs). The Series X, meanwhile, hits the scales at 4.4kg (9.8lbs), and the Series S is a diminutive 1.9kg (4.25lbs).

Which is all well and good for ideas about stuff that’s not out yet, but how does the PS5 shape up against the PS4? It’s huge.

And here's the PS5 vs the PS4 (Image: Kotaku)

What does this mean in terms of games, future support, online features, cost, value, exclusives and fun times? Nothing! What does it mean in terms of directly comparing one competing thing against another, and potentially trying to find space under your TV in the coming months?

It means the Xbox Series X is big, the PS5 is even bigger, and the Series S is very small.