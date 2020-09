Halo 3: ODST Comes To PC September 22

Halo 3: ODST comes to PC as part of the Master Chief Collection on September 22. PC players will finally get their chance to guide a group of orbital drop shock troopers through the streets of New Mombassa while listening to Nathan Fillion talk.

Halo 3: ODST’s release means Halo PC fans are only waiting on Halo 4 to complete the Master Chief Collection and finish the fight. Then, in 2021, Halo Infinite begins and never ends, if that subtitle is accurate.