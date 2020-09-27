Here’s A Large, Realistic Devil May Cry Statue For An Undisclosed Price

This Dante statue isn’t one-to-one scale, but rather, half scale. It’s also incredibly realistic and most likely rather expensive.

Capcom introduced the statue today in its virtual Tokyo Game Show stream.

Made by Prime 1 Studio, this is part of the HD Museum Master Line.

Screenshot: Capcom

Let’s get in closer.

Screenshot: Capcom

Check out his locks and his facial hair.

Screenshot: Capcom

And even pores in Dante’s silicone skin!

Screenshot: Capcom

Unlike typical statues, this one is actually dressed in real, albeit half-sized, clothes.

Screenshot: Capcom

Screenshot: Capcom

Screenshot: Capcom

Preorders will start later this year in Japan, with the statue going on sale until spring 2022. Capcom is listing the price as TBA.

Screenshot: Capcom

Prime 1 Studio’s HD Museum Masterline statues tend to hover around $US2,000 ($2,846) and up, which should give you an idea on pricing.