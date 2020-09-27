See Games Differently

Here’s A Large, Realistic Devil May Cry Statue For An Undisclosed Price

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: September 28, 2020 at 12:20 am -
Filed to:capcom
devil may crydevil may cry 5japantgs 2020tokyo game show
Screenshot: Capcom
Screenshot: Capcom

This Dante statue isn’t one-to-one scale, but rather, half scale. It’s also incredibly realistic and most likely rather expensive.

Capcom introduced the statue today in its virtual Tokyo Game Show stream.

Made by Prime 1 Studio, this is part of the HD Museum Master Line.

Screenshot: Capcom

Let’s get in closer.

Screenshot: Capcom

Check out his locks and his facial hair.

Screenshot: Capcom

And even pores in Dante’s silicone skin!

Screenshot: Capcom

Unlike typical statues, this one is actually dressed in real, albeit half-sized, clothes.

Screenshot: Capcom
Screenshot: Capcom
Screenshot: Capcom

Preorders will start later this year in Japan, with the statue going on sale until spring 2022. Capcom is listing the price as TBA. 

Screenshot: Capcom

Prime 1 Studio’s HD Museum Masterline statues tend to hover around $US2,000 ($2,846) and up, which should give you an idea on pricing.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.