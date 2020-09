Here’s October 2020’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

There’s a bit of a Halloween theme to October’s Games with Gold, as you’d expect. As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

October’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (October 1-31)

Maid of Sker (October 16-November 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)