See Games Differently

How You Can Buy the Nvidia RTX30-Series Cards on Day One

Alice Clarke

Published 17 mins ago: September 16, 2020 at 9:25 am -
Filed to:gpus
nvidiartx 3080rtx 3090
Image: Nvidia

PC Gamers have been champing at the bit to get their hands-on Nvidia’s shiny brand new RTX 30-Series Founders Edition GPUs. With only two days to go until the launch of the 3080, MWAVE have announced just how they’re going to make ordering work for everyone.

The store is going to be holding a raffle, so gamers can have a fair chance at buying on day one.

To register for the raffle, you just need to go to the store here.

The GEFORCE RTX 3080 raffle closes at 2p.m. AEST Friday, September 18, with the winners being drawn just an hour later.

For the GEFORCE RTX 3090, fans are going to have to be a bit more patient. That one closes 2p.m. AEST Friday, September 25, with the winners drawn at 3p.m. that same day.

The RTX 3070 may also be available via the raffle system, but that date (and availability in general) is still to be confirmed.

Note that winning the raffle just gives you a chance to buy one, with the 3080 costing $1,139 and the 3090 setting you back $2,429.

If you’re thinking of gaming the raffle by spamming it with entries, keep in mind that the raffle is limited to just one entry per household. That could get messy if you live in a share house with other people keen for the cards, so good luck with that.

If you can’t wait that long, or if you’re looking for a partner card, those will be available from tomorrow, September 17in limited numbers, but without the raffle.

The availability of the Founders Edition cards come after a backflip from Nvidia, who originally didn’t plan to make the cards available in Australia at all, so this is great news.

Are you thinking about entering the raffle? If so, may the odds be ever in your favour. Let us know below if you plan on going for it, or if you’re going to go for a partner card instead.

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.