How You Can Buy the Nvidia RTX30-Series Cards on Day One

PC Gamers have been champing at the bit to get their hands-on Nvidia’s shiny brand new RTX 30-Series Founders Edition GPUs. With only two days to go until the launch of the 3080, MWAVE have announced just how they’re going to make ordering work for everyone.

The store is going to be holding a raffle, so gamers can have a fair chance at buying on day one.

To register for the raffle, you just need to go to the store here.

The GEFORCE RTX 3080 raffle closes at 2p.m. AEST Friday, September 18, with the winners being drawn just an hour later.

For the GEFORCE RTX 3090, fans are going to have to be a bit more patient. That one closes 2p.m. AEST Friday, September 25, with the winners drawn at 3p.m. that same day.

The RTX 3070 may also be available via the raffle system, but that date (and availability in general) is still to be confirmed.

Note that winning the raffle just gives you a chance to buy one, with the 3080 costing $1,139 and the 3090 setting you back $2,429.

If you’re thinking of gaming the raffle by spamming it with entries, keep in mind that the raffle is limited to just one entry per household. That could get messy if you live in a share house with other people keen for the cards, so good luck with that.

If you can’t wait that long, or if you’re looking for a partner card, those will be available from tomorrow, September 17, in limited numbers, but without the raffle.

The availability of the Founders Edition cards come after a backflip from Nvidia, who originally didn’t plan to make the cards available in Australia at all, so this is great news.

Are you thinking about entering the raffle? If so, may the odds be ever in your favour. Let us know below if you plan on going for it, or if you’re going to go for a partner card instead.