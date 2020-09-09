If Fall Guys Took Place In Real-Life Japan

On Twitter, folks have been using footage of people in Japan cramming into trains or racing through stations as tongue-in-cheek, real-life Fall Guys tributes.
Below, Twitter user Genchariino used footage of rush hour on the Seibu Shinjuku Line for this clip, which is titled “This Is Japan’s Fall Guys”:
これが日本のfallguys pic.twitter.com/oOH1h9qaX2
— 原チャリーノ・エ・ロッシ (@livedioJ_007) September 7, 2020
Back in late August, Twitter user Iruka no Hito created a real-life Fall Guys using footage of people racing through a train station on their way to Comic Market.
#FallGuys pic.twitter.com/26xWisMUam
— イルカの人 (@godolphin48) August 27, 2020
Here’s another real-life Falls Guys, but sadly missing added graphics and music. (The footage is of the “lucky man” race held at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture.)
#フォールガイズ
えー海外のfall GUYS好きの皆様、こちらが日本が誇る実写版フォールガイズです。その名も
jinjya GUYS pic.twitter.com/ZJpRkVvcnD
— ????ししゃもファンタジア???? (@Sisyamo_F) September 7, 2020
Japan’s real-life Fall Guys looks hard!
