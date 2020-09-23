If I Had To See The Inside Of A Fall Guy, You Do Too

This, officially, is what the inside of a Fall Guy looks like. Bird bones and nightmare eyes. I wish I’d never seen it.
But now that I have, you must as well.
Well, you asked for it…
This is official lore now
Remember:
• Human shown for scale
• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)
• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes
• We can't take it back
Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpP
— Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020
Have a good night.
