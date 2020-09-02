See Games Differently

It Took 12 Years, But I Finally Got A Platinum PlayStation Trophy

Mike Fahey

September 2, 2020
Only 27.9 per cent of players have earned this rare trophy. (Screenshot: PlayStation )
Sony introduced trophies for PlayStation 3 games in July of 2008. Since then I’ve earned more than 3,000 virtual accolades on PlayStation consoles, but it wasn’t until last weekend that I finally joined the Platinum trophy elite, thanks to Hello Games’ The Last Campfire.

I wasn’t looking for fame and notoriety as I wound my little hooded Ember through The Last Campfire’s chill puzzles. I just wanted to make sure the little critter found its way home. The term “hero” gets tossed about so casually these days. I am no hero. I am just a man who enjoys solving problems. If that earns me a Platinum trophy, then so be it.

Look at all those bronzes, though. That's the real measure of success. (Screenshot: PlayStation )

I know, you’re curious about my technique for earning this ultimate accolade. Platinum trophies are notoriously hard to acquire. In the case of The Last Campfire, I had to play the game through to the end, earning all other trophies along the way. All of those other trophies can only be earned by casually playing through the game. It was a tough four or five hours, but I achieved my goal. I even have the screenshot captured at the exact moment to prove it.

This could have been planned better. (Screenshot: PlayStation )

Ridiculously easy, you say? Perhaps. OK, definitely. I’d go as far as to say The Last Campfire is pretty much a guaranteed Platinum trophy unless you hate puzzles and joy. Does that lessen my achievement? Sure. Do I feel bad now? A little bit, yeah. Thanks.

Tune in a decade from now when I earn my second Platinum trophy for some random indie game on the PlayStation 6.

