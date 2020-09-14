See Games Differently

It Would Cost $US538,000 ($738,674) To Buy Everything On Steam

4

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 14, 2020 at 10:55 am -
Filed to:steam
valve
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

I can’t believe I’ve never seen or wondered about this before, but it turns out you can scrape data from Steam and find out how much the entire service’s catalogue would cost to purchase. And it’s…a lot less than you’d probably think?

Chenggang Wang has a lil’ site called Buy All Steam Games, and it continually tracks the platform and finds out what the cumulative worth of the entire shopfront is. This means we can not only get historical data (the total value has more than doubled since 2017), but also check out the dips it takes when there’s a big sale on.

That includes games, sure, but Wang clarified with me that it also counts DLC and anything else you can buy there too, like soundtracks and digital copies of art books.

I’d have figured $US538,000 ($738,674) would maybe get me half of the DLC for Crusader Kings II, not the entire store.

Note that the total figure is approximate, because the value is constantly in flux as new games are added and individual titles have specific sales or discounts unrelated to larger events like the Summer Sale.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.