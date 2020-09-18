It’s Like Meat Buns Meet Pancakes

You know meat buns? In Japanese, they’re called nikuman (meat bun) or butaman (pork bun). There are other non-meat versions, like pizza-man and curry-man. Add yet another to that list.

Behold, hottokeekiman (ホットケーキまん) or “pancake bun” or “hotcake bun.” These fluffy buns are filled with butter-flavored paste and syrup.

Image: Imuraya

This brainchild is a collaboration between food company Imuraya, who started making meat buns in the early 1960s, and Morinaga, which is famous for its pancake mix and syrup.

Image: Imuraya

This was an excellent idea.