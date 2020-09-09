Japanese Hotel Chain Has Pokémon Rooms

The Mimaru hotel chain has locations in Osaka, Kyoto, and Tokyo. While most of its rooms are apartment-type hotel rooms, what makes Mimaru stand out is its special rooms that are covered in Pokémon.
Not only are there Poké Balls emblazoned on the walls and beds, but there are also Pocket Monster plushies, dishes, mugs clocks, and snacks!
上野にあるホテルの
ポケモン部屋！！
行きたいんだが！！！
最高なんだが！！！！ pic.twitter.com/eUYcc3Mjss
— シュンヤ (@ouo33339) September 5, 2020
MIMARU京都STATIONの #ポケモンルーム にやってきました。
カビゴン、やはりデカい。 pic.twitter.com/ZkStjHaakK
— ゆゆ@休職中 (@yu_yu_2007) December 24, 2019
ポケモンルーム②
お皿とマグカップは隠れてたので、気づいた時にポケモンカフェと一緒の奴❗️
とテンションあがりました????
ナオト#PokemonDay #PokemonDay2020 #ポケモン24周年 #Pokémon #ポケモン #ポケモン剣盾 #NintendoSwitchLite #Pokémonday #ポケモンルーム #Hotel pic.twitter.com/6Ll0wp0UOx
— LPPU ポケモンサークル (@LPPUpokemon) February 28, 2020
予約していた念願の、MIMARU東京 八丁堀のポケモンルームにお泊まり。(日帰り出来る距離)
ポケモンのふえ忘れてきたから、カビゴンがベッドから退かない･･･。????
偶然にせよ、ポケモンの日にこの空間にいるなんて最高！#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/xovXNy3hVn
— ゆきち (@yuki_pika2) February 26, 2020
These particular rooms can be reserved at the locations in Tokyo’s Ueno East, Ueno Okachimachi, Hatchobori, Ueno North, and Ginza East as well as Kyoto’s Karasuma Oike North, Kyoto Station, Nishinotoin Takatsuji, Kawaramachigojo, and Shinmachi Sanjo. (The Osaka locations, sadly, don’t have Pokémon.)
MIMARUのポケモンルームにてポケモンの茶会(✿´ ꒳ ` )/ pic.twitter.com/9HTKSAw350
— ぴかふぃー@仕事忙しくてダウンなう (@mukokuren) February 29, 2020
我が子と #初めてのバレンタイン #生後二ヶ月 #ポケモン でご機嫌w #世手子#ポケモンルーム
https://t.co/Qgz757WwEd#共立食品 #手作りバレンタインキット #バレンタインキット#ピンクバレンタイン#ポケモンバレンタイン#ポケモン#ポケットモンスター #カビゴン#ポケモンホテル pic.twitter.com/RbGfEu4KnF
— 世手子(yoteko)9/19配信ライブ12時 (@yozzeko) February 14, 2020
The rooms are around 28,350 yen per night.
京都駅近くのポケモンホテル
大きなカビゴンいるし、食器までポケモンだし、最高の空間でした！ pic.twitter.com/ffWiqndbqA
— あき (@akira1027_photo) September 4, 2020
「MIMARU 上野 EAST」さんのポケモンルームに泊まりに来たよ！
大きなカビゴンがお出迎えしてくれて、部屋中ポケモンだらけのかわいいお部屋(*´`*)
幸せな時間を楽しみます！#ポケモン#mimaruhotels #mimarupokemonroom pic.twitter.com/dv9R571DdB
— あみり( ´꒳` )635 (@hydreigon_0635) January 18, 2020
Once Japan opens up to international visitors again, if you like Pokémon, this might be a good place to stay.
