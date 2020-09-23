Let’s Admire The Beauty of Studio Ghibli

This month, Studio Ghibli launched galleries for some of its most famous films — a total of four hundred high-quality screenshots.

According to the official page, Studio Ghibli writes that people are free to use the images “within the realm of accepted practice.” Meaning? The famed animation studio has uploaded them for fair use: You can probably upload these to Twitter or use in a blog post when discussing the movies, but probably shouldn’t print them on t-shirts to sell.

In Japan, animation companies can be notoriously strict about the use of their images, so it’s nice to see Studio Ghibli making these high-quality screenshots available for fair use.

The galleries are for When Marnie Was Here, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, The Wind Rises, From Up on Poppy Hill, The Secret World of Arrietty, Ponyo, Tales from Earthsea, and Spirited Away.

The screenshots provide an opportunity to admire the beauty of Studio Ghibli, especially the studio’s backgrounds and scenery.