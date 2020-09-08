Lightweight Gaming Laptops That Are Genuinely Portable

Full-fat gaming laptops might break the bank – but they don’t have to break your back either, with an increasingly wide range of genuinely ultraportable gaming laptops to choose from.

Say the words “Gaming Laptop”, and most people picture devices that could at optimistic best be described as “luggable”, or less kindly as “surfboards with keyboards attached”. The way most vendors approach high-end gaming laptops is to cram them into desktop replacement sized units, which does have some benefits when it comes to matters like heat dissipation, choice of components and of course screen size. That can lead to some truly insane-but-wonderful gaming laptops – but rarely models that were all that portable.

At one point in time, if you wanted a small and portable gaming machine, you had to simply put up with playing Minesweeper a whole lot. It is something of a classic, but even its hardcore charms wear thin after a while.

However, in 2020, you’ve actually got a pretty broad range of game-ready ultraportable devices. If you’re happy to compromise on video, then the capabilities of Intel’s integrated GPUs has come a long way, but if you’re looking for more, then here’s some choices that include their own discrete GPUs and plenty of power besides.

MSI GS65 Stealth $2730.65



MSI’s GS65 Stealth’s design doesn’t scream “gaming laptop” with a fairly understated black finish, but underneath its slender frame it offers up a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor and 15.6 inch Full HD display. If you need a laptop that looks part gamer, part business it could be a great option if you’re planning to try to claim your gaming laptop as a work expense.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 $2789.10



120Hz 13.3 inch FHD Matte display? Check. 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU? Yep. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 on board? Absolutely. Big shiny Razer logo on the back? Of course. Sadly, as far as we can tell you do not get your own Kenny Omega in the box, despite his status as a Razer spokesperson.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 $3203.65



Asus’ Republic Of Gamers brand’s take on an ultraportable gaming laptop is the Zephyrus G14, packing in an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU and 120Hz capable 14″ display to keep your games going on the go.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.

