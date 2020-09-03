See Games Differently

Mario Is Getting A Battle Royale Game Called Super Mario Bros. 35

Ethan Gach

Published 4 hours ago: September 3, 2020 at 11:05 pm -
Filed to:super mario bros
super mario bros 35switch
Screenshot: Nintendo
Screenshot: Nintendo

Mario is finally getting the battle royal treatment in an online multiplayer game called Super Mario Bros. 35 that’s coming to Switch on October 1.

In it you’ll battle against 34 other players across what look like levels from the original Super Mario Bros. for the NES. Defeat enemies and they’ll be transported to other players’ screens. Collect enough coins and you can play an item roulette to try to earn a power-up. And similar to Tetris 99, you can select which opponents your defeated enemies will go attack, ranging from prioritising the ones with the lowest time left on their clocks, or who are currently holding the most coins.

Gif: Nintendo

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. and the game looks like it will only be a limited-time tribute to the original. Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available for free to all Switch Online subscribers, but only until March 31, 2021, at which point it sounds like it’s going away altogether.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.