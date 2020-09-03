Mario Is Getting A Battle Royale Game Called Super Mario Bros. 35

Mario is finally getting the battle royal treatment in an online multiplayer game called Super Mario Bros. 35 that’s coming to Switch on October 1.

In it you’ll battle against 34 other players across what look like levels from the original Super Mario Bros. for the NES. Defeat enemies and they’ll be transported to other players’ screens. Collect enough coins and you can play an item roulette to try to earn a power-up. And similar to Tetris 99, you can select which opponents your defeated enemies will go attack, ranging from prioritising the ones with the lowest time left on their clocks, or who are currently holding the most coins.

Gif: Nintendo

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. and the game looks like it will only be a limited-time tribute to the original. Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available for free to all Switch Online subscribers, but only until March 31, 2021, at which point it sounds like it’s going away altogether.