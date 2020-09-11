See Games Differently

Mask Specialty Shop Opens In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

September 11, 2020
japan
tokyo
Photo: Mask.com
Photo: Mask.com

When people in Japan buy masks, then typically shop at drug stores, purchasing disposable ones. But increasingly, clothing retailers have been offering washable ones and now there’s even a mask specialty store that sells just masks. That’s it!

This week, Mask.com opened in Tokyo, selling over 200 different types of masks for prices ranging from 500 yen (under $US5 ($7)) to even an eye-watering 100,000 yen (under $US940 ($1,292)). Mask.com also launched an online store as well.

Specialty shops aren’t that unusual in Japan — there are stores that sell only socks, for example — but a mask-specialty shop seems overdue. This isn’t the first of its kind (for example, one mask brand launched a pop-up shop in February 2019 in Tokyo); however, it does certainly feel a sign of the times in which we live.

Apparently, the bricks-and-mortar shop has been drawing lines, which brings back memories of earlier this year in Japan when mask shortages caused people to line up in front of drugstores.

