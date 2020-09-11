Mask Specialty Shop Opens In Japan

When people in Japan buy masks, then typically shop at drug stores, purchasing disposable ones. But increasingly, clothing retailers have been offering washable ones and now there’s even a mask specialty store that sells just masks. That’s it!
This week, Mask.com opened in Tokyo, selling over 200 different types of masks for prices ranging from 500 yen (under $US5 ($7)) to even an eye-watering 100,000 yen (under $US940 ($1,292)). Mask.com also launched an online store as well.
マスク専門店？税別500円から10万円（スワロフスキー）までの商品200種類。そしてマスクコンセルジュもいるって???? こんな世の中になってしまった???? pic.twitter.com/sFlaLhEajo
Specialty shops aren’t that unusual in Japan — there are stores that sell only socks, for example — but a mask-specialty shop seems overdue. This isn’t the first of its kind (for example, one mask brand launched a pop-up shop in February 2019 in Tokyo); however, it does certainly feel a sign of the times in which we live.
一枚10万円のマスクなんて、怖くて使えんのだが(´Д｀；)
しかし、マスク専門店か……。
恒久的な需要があればって話なんだけど(*´ー｀*)???? pic.twitter.com/GG7dzwp71l
東京駅八重洲、マスク専門店
30分待ちでした pic.twitter.com/ouOMPPiyRD
Apparently, the bricks-and-mortar shop has been drawing lines, which brings back memories of earlier this year in Japan when mask shortages caused people to line up in front of drugstores.
話題の八重洲のマスク専門店、並ばないと入れません。 pic.twitter.com/ONo7OtcHen
