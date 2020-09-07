See Games Differently

Minecraft Is Coming To PSVR This Month

John Walker

Published 33 mins ago: September 8, 2020 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:minecraft
psvr
Screenshot: Sony/Mojang
Screenshot: Sony/Mojang

As Sony begins a week of announcements for forthcoming PSVR games (although they stress, lacking any PS5-specific news), the first big reveal is that Minecraft is coming to the console goggles.

First and most importantly, it’s free to anyone who already owns Minecraft. The VR version will be arriving as a patch to the game later this month, although they’ve yet to commit to a firm date.

Second and probably quite importantly, it’s the exact same game, but now with added peripheral vision and accompanying nausea. (Your VR results may vary.)

Mojang say Minecraft VR will be playable in two modes, Immersive and Living Room. And then don’t go on to say what that means. (Although it’ll likely be this.) They do however state, “I guarantee you will jump out of your skin at some point.” Which is going to lead to one hell of a safety warning on launch.

The Sony Space Glasses™ version is based on the same VR tech that lets Minecraft be played in surroundvision on PC, having been tweaked and folded by SkyBox Labs and Mojang for the console.

So now you’ll finally be able to play Minecraft in its 34,592nd format. Please be careful with your discarded skins.

