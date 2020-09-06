Modded Team Fortress 2 Bots Are Designed To Hunt Cheaters

Team Fortress 2 has a problem with bots, but not all of its bots are there for cheating. Some have been programmed to hunt down the cheaters.

Apparently this has been a thing in the TF2 community for a little while now, but it’s only after this Tweet that the wider world got some insight into how it’s all been happening:

there is a new type of bots on tf2 "the extermination bot services", they're cheaters but scripted specially to kill other cheaters in any game, they won't kill you, if you see one of them don't kick him, they're friendly with true players, they will help you. pic.twitter.com/M3FSuM4GBu — Mr Quattro (@MR_QUATTRO) September 3, 2020

Among other attempts, it’s the Bot Extermination Service that’s getting the most attention, with the creation of a bot that’s able to recognise which players are humans and which are cheat bots in a round, and only target the bots:

As Eurogamer point out, this isn’t a perfect solution for the bot problem, since the spots being taken up by these “good” bots are taking up space on a server that could be used by a human player, and that in turn creates a scenario where games can potentially be full of bots chasing other bots instead of people playing the game.

But hey, it’s something, and it’s a pretty ingenious something at that.