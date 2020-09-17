Myst Is Back And It’s Coming To A VR Device Near You

Myst is the game that’ll never die — and now you can experience the journey once again in VR with the Occulus Quest. This new version, not to be confused with Myst, Myst: Masterpiece Edition or realMyst: Interactive 3D Edition, will be a ‘reimagining’ of the original 1993 release of the game for VR. It’s set to include new art and audio as well as new ways to interact with the game’s mysterious world.

If you’ve never played Myst before or you’ve somehow avoided its long list of remasters, remakes, sequels and homages, Myst is the original ‘walking simulator’. It kicked off an entire genre of exploration sims packed with environmental puzzles, gorgeous landscapes and intricate worlds. While it’s changed form over the years, Myst‘s legacy is hard to overstate.

It had such a profound impact on PC gaming in the 1990s that its influence is still obvious today. Myst sold so well and proved so popular it wound up on nearly every single gaming platform available across three decades.

To recap, here’s every platform you can get Myst on:

PC/Mac

Nintendo Switch

Occulus Quest/2

Sega Saturn

PlayStation

PlayStation Portable

PlayStation 3

Android/iPhone

Nintendo DS + 3DS

Jaguar CD

AmigaOS

3DO

In the mid-1990s, it was the best selling PC game of all time, with praise heaped on its gameplay mechanics and player immersion. It was beaten out by The Sims in 2002 but maintained legendary status in the industry. While it’s fairly dated now (30 years in the games industry represents a massive leap in tech) it has seen continued popularity due to constant re-releases, remasters and re-imaginings.

When it launched, people were fascinated by its fantasy world and intricate mysteries. It really is a beautiful, haunting game packed with puzzles to solve and new lands to uncover. The VR edition of the game is aiming to capture that magic for a new generation.

Myst VR is set to launch on Occulus Quest and Occulus Quest 2 at some point in the future. It doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer below:

Myst was here before I was born. I’m thoroughly convinced Myst will be here long after I die. Long live Myst.