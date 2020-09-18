NFL Dudes Play Fall Guys On Giant Stadium Screen

I’m surprised this doesn’t happen more often.
???? FALL GUYS ON THE BIG SCREEN ????@Jenkz_26 | @MikeBadgley15 pic.twitter.com/t8TCCl9H90
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 15, 2020
