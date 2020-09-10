See Games Differently

Ninja Is Back Exclusively On Twitch

Nathan Grayson

Published 2 hours ago: September 11, 2020 at 2:25 am -
Filed to:ninja
streamingtwitch
Image: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
Image: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

After a months-long period of “will he or won’t he” with two determined suitors, Twitch and YouTube, streaming megastar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has announced that his post-Mixer streaming return will happen “only” on Twitch.

Blevins made the announcement on Twitter today with a tweet and a brief trailer.

“A new chapter, only on Twitch,” he wrote.

Last year, Blevins signed an exclusive deal with Microsoft-owned streaming platform Mixer. In June, Microsoft abruptly announced that Mixer had reached the end of the line and encouraged streamers and viewers to move over to Facebook instead. Blevins was reportedly offered a Facebook deal that nearly doubled his multi-million dollar Mixer deal, but he turned it down. Now, months later, he’s back where he started: on Twitch.

Last month, fellow Twitch star turned Mixer star turned Twitch star (again) Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek made his big Twitch return, pulling in over 500,000 concurrent viewers. Whenever it happens, Blevins’ return might be even bigger.

Recommended Stories

Microsoft Is Shutting Down Mixer, Moving Streaming To Facebook

Microsoft announced today that the company will be shutting down its streaming site Mixer on July 22 and will partner with Facebook Gaming moving forward.

Read more

Mixer’s Last Day Was A Ghost Town

It’s been a month since the news of Mixer’s closure hit streamers like a Microsoft-branded bag of hammers. At the time, it was heartbreaking. Some spent years building careers, only for the floor to fall out from under them. Today, the platform shuts down for good. Time for one last...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.