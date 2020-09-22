The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Only three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Nintendo eShop sales. They’re great for everyone, but bad for our collective wallets. September’s Nintendo eShop sale is fairly low key but there’s still a strong showing for great indies and AAA releases. Many of the best Lego games are on sale, as is the Just Dance franchise — but the real winner here is Hades, newly released for the Nintendo Switch and out of early access.

Hades has been heaped with strong praise since its Switch release allowed it to find a brand new audience. It’s perked up the rouge-like genre, reinvigorated everyone’s secret passion for Greek mythology and become a massive indie success. If you’re looking at diving in, Hades is currently on sale for $30 on Switch. After launch, it’ll revert back to $37.50.

Elsewhere, the Nintendo eShop has decent deals on Just Dance 2020 and Just Dance 2019, which are both going for $23.08. Even if you’ve never tried the games, they come strongly recommended. They’re great for keeping fitness up while you’re stuck at home and with friends, you’re in for a silly-good time.

Here’s the best of the rest deals on offer at the Nintendo eShop:

Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.97

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – $25.88

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $6.00

Death and Taxes – $15.01

Dragon’s Dogma – $19.97

Hades – $30.00

Hand of Fate 2 – $14.99

Just Dance 2019 – $23.08

Just Dance 2020 – $23.08

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $27.47

Lego Jurassic World – $29.97

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $29.68

Lego The Incredibles – $29.68

Lego Worlds – $24.97

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – $22.18

Monopoly – $14.98

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $26.55

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $25.57

Mortal Kombat 11 – $34.97

Okami HD – $14.97

Pandemic – $12.00

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $22.47

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $22.18

Undertale – $15.37

The Nintendo eShop is a constant cycle of sales and new releases. If you don’t spot anything you like here, stick around for the next sale — there’s sure to be something you’ll like.

